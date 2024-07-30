Lions DE John Cominsky Out Indefinitely With Torn MCL

According to Adam Schefter, Lions DE John Cominsky tore his MCL at practice this week and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Schefter says there’s a glimmer of hope that Cominsky could rehab and be back for the playoffs if Detroit made the postseason.

But either way, the team will be without his services for months. Cominsky was a key rotational player for the Lions’ defensive line.

As far as what’s next, the Lions will place Cominsky on injured reserve at some point. The NFL changed the rules to where teams don’t have to keep plays on the active roster to start the season in order for them to be eligible to return later on.

Cominsky, 28, hails from Barberton, Ohio, and is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Charleston. He was wrapping up his four-year, $3 million rookie contract when he was let go by the Falcons and claimed by the Lions.

He then signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract with the Lions when testing the free-agent market for the first time.

In 2023, Cominsky appeared in 16 games for the Lions and recorded 36 tackles and two sacks.