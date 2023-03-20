Lions DE Romeo Okwara Renegotiated Contract For $8.9M In Cap Savings

According to Field Yates, Lions DE Romeo Okwara renegotiated his contract, bringing his cap hit of $14.5 million down to $5.6 million in 2023.

It’s possible this was a pay cut, as Okwara was hurt last year and didn’t produce a lot on the field.

Okwara, 27, originally signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame back in 2016. He was in the final year of a three-year, $1.62 million contract when the Giants waived him coming out of the preseason in 2018.

The Lions later claimed Okwara off of waivers and he finished out the year in Detroit. He later re-signed with the Lions on a two-year deal. Detroit then signed Okwara to a three-year, $39 million deal.

In 2022, Okwara appeared in five games for the Lions and recorded eight total tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks.