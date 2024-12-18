Lions Designating S Ifeatu Melifonwu To Return

Per Dave Birkett, the Lions will designate S Ifeatu Melifonwu to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, his second stint on the list this season.

Melifonwu, 25, is the brother of veteran S Obi Melifonwu and was a two-year starter for Syracuse. He was also named third-team All-ACC in 2020. The Lions drafted Melifonwu with pick No. 101 in the third round in 2021.

Melifonwu signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4,785,850 million with an $840,618 million signing bonus.

In 2023, Melifonwu appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 33 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, and two interceptions.

He is yet to appear in a game for Detroit in 2024.