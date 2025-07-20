Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike Out For Season With Torn ACL

Lions HC Dan Campbell announced today that DT Levi Onwuzurike will miss the upcoming season with a torn ACL.

Detroit had already placed Onwuzurike on the reserve PUP list when it reported to training camp this week, which ruled the veteran out for the season as opposed to the active/PUP list which would have meant Onwuzurike would have been eligible to return at some point.

That flew under the radar a little bit but Campbell has now provided an explanation. It’s an unfortunate blow for both the team and the player. Onwuzurike has flashed when he’s been on the field despite an extensive injury history and had returned to Detroit on a one-year deal this offseason.

Meanwhile, the injuries are already starting again for the Lions after injuries to the defense decimated the team down the stretch last year.

Onwuzurike, 27, was drafted by the Lions with pick No. 41 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Washington.

Onwuzurike finished the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $8,148,892 with a $3,286,467 signing bonus last year before returning to the Lions on a one-year contract worth up to $5.5 million.

In 2024, Onwuzurike appeared in 16 games for the Lions and recorded 28 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.