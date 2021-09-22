Lions Exploring Trade Options For LB Jamie Collins

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Lions are exploring trade options involving LB Jamie Collins.

According to Rapoport, the Lions have fielded calls and plan to go young at linebacker, which means Collins could be expandable.

Lions HC Dan Campbell told reporters after Monday’s loss to the Packers that it wasn’t Collins’ best performance and implied others including rookie LB Derrick Barnes could see more playing time moving forward.

“Look, Jamie had some mistakes,” Campbell said. “It wasn’t certainly his best performance.”

Collins, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2013. The Patriots traded him to the Browns for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2016 and he later agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract.

However, the Browns cut Colllins loose in 2019 and he returned to New England soon after. The Lions opted to sign Collins to a three-year, $30 million contract that included $18 million fully guaranteed last year.

Back in March, Collins agreed to a restructured contract that reduced his salary.

In 2021, Collins has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded 10 tackles, no sacks and a fumble recovery.

We’ll have more regarding Colllins as the news is available.