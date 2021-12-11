Lions Facing Potential Roster Shortage For Week 14’s Game Against Broncos

According to Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions are concerned that there will be multiple players put on the COVID list before Sunday’s game vs. Denver.

Schefter reports up to 12 players and six coaches have battled the flu all week. Additionally, the Lions are still waiting on tests to determine who are close contacts to RB Jamaal Williams, who tested positive on Friday.

The Lions reportedly have discussed a variety of scenarios, including potentially moving the game to Monday, even though Schefter reports that seems unlikely to occur.

With Williams out, and RB De’Andre Swift an injured reserve possibility, Schefter says the Lions will use a committee at running back, including RBs Godwin Igwebuike, Jermar Jefferson, and Craig Reynolds.

Earlier in the day, the Lions made a staggering 12 rosters ahead of their Week 14 game against the Broncos including:

We’ll have more regarding the Lions as the news is available.