Lions Fire OC John Morton

According to Dianna Russini, Lions OC John Morton will not be back with the team in 2026.

He lasted just one season in the role, arguably less given HC Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties on offense partway through the year.

Detroit will be in the market for a new OC regardless of whether Campbell retains the play-calling duties.

Morton, 56, began his NFL coaching career with the Raiders back in 1993. He has worked for a number of teams including the Packers, Raiders, Jaguars, Chargers and 49ers before the Saints hired him as their WRs coach in 2015. After two years in New Orleans, Morton agreed to become the Jets’ offensive coordinator in 2017.

The Jets elected to fire Morton after one season and he later joined the Raiders as a senior offensive assistant. He had one year with the Lions before joining the Broncos as their passing game coordinator in 2022.

The Lions later hired him as offensive coordinator for the 2025 season.