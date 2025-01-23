Lions GM Brad Holmes Reiterates Confidence In Jared Goff

Lions QB Jared Goff is an MVP finalist after leading Detroit to a 15-2 record in the regular season in 2024.

However, Goff turned it over three times in their stunning Divisional Round loss to Washington, leading some to question if he’s the answer to getting them over the top, especially after losing former OC Ben Johnson.

Detroit GM Brad Holmes shut down any concern regarding Goff and expressed his belief in the veteran signal-caller during his recent press conference.

“As long as Dan’s here and as long as I’m here, those are things that we talk about that’s not going to change,” Holmes said when asked about his confidence level in Goff following Johnson’s departure, via Colton Pouncy.

Goff, 30, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams out of California back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $27.9 million when the Rams picked up Goff’s fifth-year option.

From there, the Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension that included an NFL record $110 million guaranteed in 2019. However, Los Angeles traded Goff along with a massive package of picks after the 2020 season to the Lions for QB Matthew Stafford.

He had one more year deal remaining on his contract and was set to earn $27.3 million in 2024 before the team re-signed him to a four-year, $212 million extension before the 2024 season.

In 2024, Goff appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and completed 72.4 percent of his passes for 4,629 yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.