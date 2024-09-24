Lions Likely Placing LB Derrick Barnes On IR

Jeremy Fowler reports that there is a good chance the Lions are placing LB Derrick Barnes on injured reserve.

Barnes, 25, was a three-year starter at Purdue and a second-team All-Big Ten in 2020. The Lions drafted Barnes with pick No. 113 overall in the fourth round of the 2021 draft.

He is in the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,261,205 million that includes a $4,261,205 million signing bonus.

In 2024, Barnes has appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded ten tackles.

We will have more news on Barnes as it becomes available.