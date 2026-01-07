Lions LT Taylor Decker Unsure About Playing In 2026

Lions LT Taylor Decker played through a shoulder injury this season, and with next season being his 11th, he told reporters that he is unsure if he will continue, given the toll the last decade has taken on his body.

“I need to make informed decisions,” Decker said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I need to get second opinions. There’s a lot that I have to do, because I want to make this decision moving forward, informed. And I don’t want to make it emotionally, because if I make it emotionally, I already know what the answer is going to be. But it’s a massive decision, and it’s not only about me. It’s about my kids.”

While he feels he can still play, Decker is obviously planning to take time to assess his future this offseason, considering his family.

Decker, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He was in the final year of a four-year, $10.967 million contract when the Lions picked up his fifth-year option.

Decker was set to make a base salary of $10,350,000 for the 2020 season and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before the Lions signed him to a six-year, $85 million deal.

Detroit re-signed Decker once again in July of 2024, when the two sides agreed on a three-year, $60 million extension.

In 2025, Decker appeared in and started 14 games for the Lions at left tackle.

In his career, Decker has appeared in and started 140 games, all for the Lions.

