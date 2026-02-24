Lions LT Taylor Decker Will Return In 2026

Per Colton Pouncy, Lions LT Taylor Decker announced on his Instagram that he’s returning for his 11th season in the league in 2026.

Earlier this offseason, Decker said he was unsure about returning for another year after dealing with a shoulder injury for most of the 2025 season. Ultimately, he has decided to give it another go for his age-33 season and another year in Detroit.

Decker, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He was in the final year of a four-year, $10.967 million contract when the Lions picked up his fifth-year option.

Decker was set to make a base salary of $10,350,000 for the 2020 season and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before the Lions signed him to a six-year, $85 million deal.

Detroit re-signed Decker once again in July of 2024, when the two sides agreed on a three-year, $60 million extension.

In 2025, Decker appeared in and started 14 games for the Lions at left tackle.