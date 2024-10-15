Lions Make Three Moves, Place DE Aidan Hutchinson On IR

The Detroit Lions announced that they have placed DE Aidan Hutchinson and DL Kyle Peko on injured reserve.

The Lions also signed DE Isaiah Thomas off of the Bengals’ practice squad.

Hutchinson underwent successful surgery for a fractured tibia and fibula on Sunday night in Texas after sustaining the injury against the Cowboys.

He is expected to make a full recovery but there is currently no timetable for his return.

Hutchinson, 24, was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Lions in the 2022 draft. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $35,713,386 contract that includes a $23,153,372.

There is also a fifth-year option for the Lions to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Hutchinson appeared in five games for the Lions and recorded 19 tackles and 7.5 sacks to go along with a forced fumble.

