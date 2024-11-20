Lions Making Three Moves Including Activating DT Brodric Martin

The Detroit Lions announced they have activated DT Brodric Martin from injured reserve.

Detroit also signed S Kaevon Merriweather to the practice squad and released S Erick Hallett in a corresponding move.

Martin, 25, transferred to Western Kentucky from North Alabama after the 2020 season. He earned honorable mention as an All-CUSA selection as a senior.

The Lions traded up to draft Martin in the third round with the No. 96 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $5,304,082 rookie contract that included an $857,514 signing bonus.

In 2024, Martin has appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded three total tackles.