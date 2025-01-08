Lions OC Ben Johnson Schedules Interviews With Four Teams

Jordan Schultz reports that Lions OC Ben Johnson has officially scheduled interviews with four games for their head-coaching jobs.

Johnson will interview with the Raiders and Patriots on Friday and then turn around and meet with the Bears and Jaguars Saturday for their respective vacancies.

Many consider Johnson to be the top head-coaching candidate in this year’s market based on the impressive success he’s had with the Lions for a few seasons now.

Johnson has previously opted to return to Detroit, but some reports have said that he’s more likely to take his first head-coaching job this year.

Johnson, 38, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2024, the Lions offense ranked No. 1 in yards per game and No. 1 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 6 in rushing yards per game.