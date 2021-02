The Detroit Lions officially claimed LB Shaun Dion Hamilton off of waivers from Washington on Monday.

The move was reported last month, but it took until now for the transactions to be official.

Hamilton, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of Washington back in 2018. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract.

Washington opted to waive Hamilton on Monday.

In 2020, Hamilton appeared in 14 games for Washington and recorded 21 tackles.