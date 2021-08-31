Lions Officially Cut 18 Players To Get Down To 53

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Detroit Lions officially cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

The full list of roster cuts includes: 

  1. WR Geronimo Allison
  2. K Randy Bullock
  3. CB Corn Elder
  4. K Zane Gonzalez
  5. CB Nickell Robey-Coleman
  6. LB Tavante Beckett
  7. LB Rashod Berry
  8. S Jalen Elliott
  9. DT Bruce Hector
  10. G Tommy Kraemer
  11. TE Alize Mack
  12. WR Javon McKinley
  13. RB Dedrick Mills
  14. T Darrin Paulo
  15. RB Craig Reynolds
  16. WR Sage Surratt
  17. LB Jahlani Tavai
  18. TE Brock Wright

Other roster moves: 

  1. DE Jashon Cornell – suspended list

 

