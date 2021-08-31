Lions Officially Cut 18 Players To Get Down To 53

The Detroit Lions officially cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.
The full list of roster cuts includes:
- WR Geronimo Allison
- K Randy Bullock
- CB Corn Elder
- K Zane Gonzalez
- CB Nickell Robey-Coleman
- LB Tavante Beckett
- LB Rashod Berry
- S Jalen Elliott
- DT Bruce Hector
- G Tommy Kraemer
- TE Alize Mack
- WR Javon McKinley
- RB Dedrick Mills
- T Darrin Paulo
- RB Craig Reynolds
- WR Sage Surratt
- LB Jahlani Tavai
- TE Brock Wright
Other roster moves:
- DE Jashon Cornell – suspended list
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!