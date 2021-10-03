Lions OLB Romeo Okwara Believed To Have Torn Achilles

Ian Rapoport reports that LB Romeo Okwara is believed to have a torn Achilles’ and will undergo further testing on the injury Monday.

If Okwara does indeed have a torn Achilles’ it will likely mean he will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

Okwara, 26, originally signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame back in 2016. He was in the final year of a three-year, $1.62 million contract when the Giants waived him coming out of the preseason in 2018.

The Lions later claimed Okwara off of waivers and he finished out the year in Detroit. He later re-signed with the Lions on a two-year deal. Detroit then signed Okwara to a three-year, $39 million deal this past offseason.

In 2021, Okwara has appeared in four games for the Lions, recording six tackles and one sack.

We will have more news on Okwara as it becomes available.