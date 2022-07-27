Lions Place Three On Injured List

The Detroit Lions announced they have placed three players on various injured lists to open training camp.

Detroit placed FB Jason Cabinda on the PUP list, S C.J. Moore on the non-football injury list and OT Dan Skipper on the non-football illness list.

Cabinda, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Penn State back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Raiders but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Cabinda was on and off of the Raiders’ practice squad before eventually catching on with the Lions in 2019, converting from linebacker to fullback in the process. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2021 season.

Detroit signed Cabinda to a two-year extension this offseason.

In 2021, Cabinda appeared in 14 games for the Lions and recorded four receptions on seven targets for 16 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed three times for 23 yards and recorded seven tackles on special teams.