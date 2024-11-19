Lions Placing S Ifeatu Melifonwu On IR

The Lions announced on Tuesday that they are placing S Ifeatu Melifonwu on injured reserve, his second stint on the list this season.

He will now miss another four games, yet will still have the chance to return this season when healthy.

Melifonwu, 25, is the brother of veteran S Obi Melifonwu and was a two-year starter for Syracuse. He was also named third-team All-ACC in 2020. The Lions drafted Melifonwu with pick No. 101 in the third round in 2021.

Melifonwu signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4,785,850 million with an $840,618 million signing bonus.

In 2023, Melifonwu appeared n all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 33 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, and two interceptions.