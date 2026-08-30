Lions Placing S Kerby Joseph On IR

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Lions are placing S Kerby Joseph on injured reserve, meaning he will miss the first four games of the season.

He became the highest-paid safety in NFL history at $21.5 million per season when he signed a four-year, $86 million extension in 2025.

Joseph, 25, was a third-round pick to the Lions out of Illinois in the 2022 draft. He signed a four-year, $5 million contract through 2025 with a base salary of $1,138,628 in 2024.

In 2025, Joseph appeared in six games for the Lions and recorded 18 tackles and three interceptions.