Lions Re-Sign DE Romeo Okwara To Three-Year, $39M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Lions have re-signed DE Romeo Okwara.

It’s a three-year, $39 million deal, per Rapoport, and will keep the young breakout pass rusher in Detroit.

Okwara, 25, originally signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame back in 2016. He is in the final year of a three-year, $1.62 million contract when the Giants waived him coming out of the preseason in 2018.

The Lions later claimed Okwara off of waivers and he finished out the year in Detroit. He later re-signed with the Lions on a two-year deal.

In 2020, Okwara appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and recorded 44 tackles, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles, one recover, one pass defense and a safety.