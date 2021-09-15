Lions Re-Sign WR Geronimo Allison To Practice Squad

The Lions announced they have signed WR Geronimo Allison to the practice squad.

Detroit’s practice squad now includes:

LB Tavante Beckett DB Jalen Elliott DT Bruce Hector T Darrin Paulo RB Craig Reynolds DB Nickell Robey WR Sage Surratt TE Brock Wright OLB Jessie Lemonier QB Steven Montez CB Parnell Motley TE Jared Pinkney TE Shane Zylstra OT Will Holden WR Javon McKinley WR Geronimo Allison

Allison, 27, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2016. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later signed to their practice squad and eventually promoted to their active roster after Green Bay sustained some injuries at receiver.

Allison re-signed with Green Bay as a restricted free agent in 2019 before departing for a one-year contract with the Lions. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic and was released a few weeks ago.

In 2019, Allison appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and caught 34 passes for 287 yards receiving and two touchdowns.