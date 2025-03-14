Lions Re-Sign WR Tim Patrick

The Detroit Lions announced they re-signed WR Tim Patrick to a contract extension on Friday.

Mike Garafolo reports Patrick receives a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.

Patrick, 31, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Utah back in 2017. He was waived by Baltimore a few months later and claimed off of waivers by the 49ers.

San Francisco waived Patrick coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Broncos soon after. He returned to Denver on an exclusive rights contract before the Broncos used a second-round tender on him worth around $3.384 million for the 2021 season.

Patrick was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $34.5 million with the Broncos. He agreed to a reworked contract in 2024.

Denver let him go after they were unable to find a trade partner for Patrick and he caught on with Detroit’s practice squad.

In 2024, Patrick appeared in 16 games for the Lions and recorded 33 receptions for 394 yards (11.9 YPC) and three touchdowns.

