Lions Releasing LB Jarrad Davis

Ian Rapoport reports that the Lions are releasing former first-round LB Jarrad Davis as they cut down their roster.

Davis, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Lions out of Florida back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $10.96 million contract and made a base salary of $1.96 million for the 2020 season and Detroit declined his fifth-year option.

He signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million with the Jets last offseason but wound up returning to the Lions this offseason.

In 2021, Davis appeared in nine games and recorded 25 tackles and no tackles for loss.