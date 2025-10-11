Lions Rule Out Three Players, Including LT Taylor Decker

The Lions announced on social media that they will be without LT Taylor Decker, DB Avonte Maddox, and OL Giovanni Manu for Week 6.

Lions game status update: Lions T Taylor Decker (shoulder) has been downgraded to out. Lions DB Avonte Maddox (hamstring) has been downgraded to out. Lions OL Giovanni Manu (knee) has been downgraded to out. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 11, 2025

Decker, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He was in the final year of a four-year, $10.967 million contract when the Lions picked up his fifth-year option.

Decker was set to make a base salary of $10,350,000 for the 2020 season and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before the Lions signed him to a six-year, $85 million deal.

Detroit re-signed Decker once again in July of 2024, when the two sides agreed on a three-year, $60 million extension.

In 2025, Decker has appeared in and started four games for the Lions at left tackle.