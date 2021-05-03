Lions Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they’ve officially signed 13 undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
- WR Jonathan Adams – Arkansas State
- S D’Angelo Amos – Virginia
- LB Tavante Beckett – Marshall
- RB Rakeem Boyd – Arkansas
- TE Jake Hausmann – Ohio State
- C Drake Jackson – Kentucky
- CB Jerry Jacobs – Arkansas
- G Tommy Kraemer – Notre Dame
- WR Javon McKinley – Notre Dame
- RB Dedrick Mills – Nebraska
- CB AJ Parker – Kansas State
- WR Sage Surratt – Wake Forest
- TE Brock Wright – Notre Dame
Surratt, 23, was first-team All-ACC in 2019 and chose to opt-out of the 2020 season. He went undrafted out of Wake Forest last week.
During his two-year career at Wake Forest, Surratt recorded 107 receptions for 1,582 yards (14.8 YPC) and 15 touchdowns.
