Lions Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they’ve officially signed 13 undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

Surratt, 23, was first-team All-ACC in 2019 and chose to opt-out of the 2020 season. He went undrafted out of Wake Forest last week.

During his two-year career at Wake Forest, Surratt recorded 107 receptions for 1,582 yards (14.8 YPC) and 15 touchdowns.