Lions Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they’ve officially signed 13 undrafted free agents to contracts. 

Lions Helmet

The full list includes:

  1. WR Jonathan Adams – Arkansas State
  2. S D’Angelo Amos – Virginia
  3. LB Tavante Beckett – Marshall
  4. RB Rakeem Boyd – Arkansas
  5. TE Jake Hausmann – Ohio State
  6. C Drake Jackson – Kentucky
  7. CB Jerry Jacobs – Arkansas
  8. G Tommy Kraemer – Notre Dame
  9. WR Javon McKinley – Notre Dame
  10. RB Dedrick Mills – Nebraska
  11. CB AJ Parker – Kansas State
  12. WR Sage Surratt – Wake Forest
  13. TE Brock Wright – Notre Dame

Surratt, 23, was first-team All-ACC in 2019 and chose to opt-out of the 2020 season. He went undrafted out of Wake Forest last week. 

During his two-year career at Wake Forest, Surratt recorded 107 receptions for 1,582 yards (14.8 YPC) and 15 touchdowns.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply