Lions Sign CB Mark Gilbert Off Steelers Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Lions have signed CB Mark Gilbert off of the Steelers’ practice squad.

Detroit is desperate for help in the secondary and will take a shot on the rookie free agent.

Gilbert, 24, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Duke following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

During his four-year college career, Gilbert recorded 65 total tackles, seven interceptions and 17 pass defenses in 23 career games.