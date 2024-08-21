Lions Sign CB Rachad Wildgoose

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed CB Rachad Wildgoose to the roster.

Wildgoose, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Bills in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin but was cut loose as a rookie and signed on with the Jets.

He was the second year of a four-year, $3,636,244 rookie contract including a $156,244 signing bonus but was among New York’s final roster cuts. The Commanders later claimed Wildgoose off waivers and he finished out the season in Washington.

Washington re-signed Wildgoose for the 2023 season but waived him during final roster cuts.

In 2022, Wildgoose appeared in 15 games for the Commanders and recorded 16 tackles, no interceptions and three pass defenses.