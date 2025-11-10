Lions Sign DE Ahmed Hassanein

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed DE Ahmed Hassanein to the practice squad.

Hassanein, 23, was a sixth-round pick by the Lions in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Boise State. He signed a four-year, $4,429,892 rookie contract but was waived near the end of camp with an injury settlement.

In his collegiate career, Hassanein appeared in 47 games over four seasons for Boise State and recorded 120 total tackles and 23.5 sacks.