Lions Sign DL Joel Heath To Futures Deal

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they’ve signed DL Joel Heath to a futures contract for the 2021 season.

#Lions have signed DE Joel Heath to a reserve/future contract. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 18, 2021

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Heath, 27, signed with the Texans in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before returning to Houston this past March on a one-year, $1.6 million restricted deal.

Unfortunately, the Texans waived Heath coming out of the preseason and he was on and off of their roster before eventually being claimed by the Broncos.

Health returned to Denver for the 2020 season, but was just recently released.

For his career, Heath has appeared in 32 games for the Texans and recorded 34 tackles and three sacks over the course of four seasons.