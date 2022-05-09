Lions Sign First-Round DE Aidan Hutchinson

The Detroit Lions have signed first-round DE Aidan Hutchinson to a four-year contract, according to his agent.
Thrilled for @aidanhutch97 agreeing to terms for his rookie contract with the @Lions
— Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) May 9, 2022
Hutchinson is the highest draft pick to sign so far and the second member of Detroit’s rookie class.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Aidan Hutchinson
|DE
|Signed
|1
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|2
|Josh Paschal
|DE
|3
|Kerby Joseph
|S
|5
|James Mitchell
|TE
|6
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|LB
|6
|James Houston IV
|LB
|7
|Chase Lucas
|CB
|Signed
Hutchinson, 21, was a three-year starter at Michigan. He finished second in the voting for the Heisman trophy, was a Consensus All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. The Lions used the No. 2 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
Lance Zierlein compares him to former DE Kyle Vanden Bosch.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $35,713,386 contract that includes a $23,153,372. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
During his four-year career at Michigan, Hutchinson recorded 156 total tackles, 27.5 for a loss, 17.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, two recoveries and 10 pass deflections in 36 career games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!