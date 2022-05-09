Lions Sign First-Round DE Aidan Hutchinson

The Detroit Lions have signed first-round DE Aidan Hutchinson to a four-year contract, according to his agent.

Thrilled for @aidanhutch97 agreeing to terms for his rookie contract with the @Lions — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) May 9, 2022

Hutchinson is the highest draft pick to sign so far and the second member of Detroit’s rookie class.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Aidan Hutchinson DE Signed 1 Jameson Williams WR 2 Josh Paschal DE 3 Kerby Joseph S 5 James Mitchell TE 6 Malcolm Rodriguez LB 6 James Houston IV LB 7 Chase Lucas CB Signed

Hutchinson, 21, was a three-year starter at Michigan. He finished second in the voting for the Heisman trophy, was a Consensus All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. The Lions used the No. 2 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to former DE Kyle Vanden Bosch.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $35,713,386 contract that includes a $23,153,372. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his four-year career at Michigan, Hutchinson recorded 156 total tackles, 27.5 for a loss, 17.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, two recoveries and 10 pass deflections in 36 career games.