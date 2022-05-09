Lions Sign First-Round DE Aidan Hutchinson

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Detroit Lions have signed first-round DE Aidan Hutchinson to a four-year contract, according to his agent. 

Hutchinson is the highest draft pick to sign so far and the second member of Detroit’s rookie class. 

Rd Player Pos. Note
1 Aidan Hutchinson DE Signed
1 Jameson Williams WR  
2 Josh Paschal DE  
3 Kerby Joseph S  
5 James Mitchell TE  
6 Malcolm Rodriguez LB  
6 James Houston IV LB  
7 Chase Lucas CB Signed

 

Hutchinson, 21, was a  three-year starter at Michigan. He finished second in the voting for the Heisman trophy, was a Consensus All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. The Lions used the No. 2 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft. 

Lance Zierlein compares him to former DE Kyle Vanden Bosch

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $35,713,386 contract that includes a $23,153,372. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his four-year career at Michigan, Hutchinson recorded 156 total tackles, 27.5 for a loss, 17.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, two recoveries and 10 pass deflections in 36 career games.

