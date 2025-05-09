Lions Sign Four Draft Picks, 10 Undrafted Free Agents

The Detroit Lions announced that they’ve signed three of their draft picks ahead of the team’s rookie minicamp.
This leaves four draft picks for the Lions still to sign:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|28
|Tyleik Williams
|DT
|2
|57
|Tate Ratledge
|G
|3
|70
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|5
|171
|Miles Frazier
|G
|Signed
|6
|196
|Ahmed Hassanein
|EDGE
|Signed
|7
|230
|Dan Jackson
|S
|Signed
|7
|244
|Dominic Lovett
|WR
|Signed
They also signed 10 undrafted free agents to contracts including:
-
Arizona State C Leif Fautanu
-
Texas CB Gavin Holmes
-
Indiana TE Zach Horton
-
UMass WR Jakobie Keeney-James
-
Grand Valley State S Ian Kennelly
-
Syracuse WR Jackson Meeks
-
North Dakota State G Mason Miller
-
Ole Miss TE Caden Prieskorn
-
Boston College RB Kye Robichaux
-
Ohio RB Anthony Tyus III
