Lions Sign Four Draft Picks, 10 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Detroit Lions announced that they’ve signed three of their draft picks ahead of the team’s rookie minicamp.

This leaves four draft picks for the Lions still to sign:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 28 Tyleik Williams DT  
2 57 Tate Ratledge G  
3 70 Isaac TeSlaa WR  
5 171 Miles Frazier G Signed
6 196 Ahmed Hassanein EDGE Signed
7 230 Dan Jackson S Signed
7 244 Dominic Lovett WR Signed

 

They also signed 10 undrafted free agents to contracts including:

  1. Arizona State C Leif Fautanu

  2. Texas CB Gavin Holmes

  3. Indiana TE Zach Horton

  4. UMass WR Jakobie Keeney-James

  5. Grand Valley State S Ian Kennelly

  6. Syracuse WR Jackson Meeks

  7. North Dakota State G Mason Miller

  8. Ole Miss TE Caden Prieskorn

  9. Boston College RB Kye Robichaux

  10. Ohio RB Anthony Tyus III

