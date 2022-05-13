Lions Sign Seven Draft Picks, 12 Undrafted Free Agents

The Detroit Lions announced that they’ve officially signed seven draft picks to contracts on Friday:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Aidan Hutchinson
|DE
|Signed
|1
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|Signed
|2
|Josh Paschal
|DE
|3
|Kerby Joseph
|S
|Signed
|5
|James Mitchell
|TE
|Signed
|6
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|LB
|Signed
|6
|James Houston IV
|LB
|Signed
|7
|Chase Lucas
|CB
|Signed
The Lions also signed 12 undrafted free agents to contracts including:
- RB Greg Bell – San Diego State
- CB Cedric Boswell – Miami (Ohio)
- TE Derrick Deese Jr. – San Jose State
- T Obinna Eze – TCU
- TE Nolan Givan – Southeastern Louisiana
- G Kevin Jarvis – Michigan State
- WR Josh Johnson – Tulsa
- G Zein Obeid – Ferris State
- WR Kalil Pimpleton – Central Michigan
- WR Corey Sutton – Appalachian State
- DL Demetrius Taylor – Appalachian State
- CB Jermaine Waller – Virginia Tech
Hutchinson, 21, was a three-year starter at Michigan. He finished second in the voting for the Heisman trophy, was a Consensus All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. The Lions used the No. 2 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
Lance Zierlein compares him to former DE Kyle Vanden Bosch.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $35,713,386 contract that includes a $23,153,372. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
During his four-year career at Michigan, Hutchinson recorded 156 total tackles, 27.5 for a loss, 17.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, two recoveries and 10 pass deflections in 36 career games.
Williams, 21, is considered among the best receivers available in this year’s draft. He was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021. The Lions traded up and used the No. 12 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
Williams needed surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the National Championship Game, but doctors expect the receiver to make a full recovery and retain his sub 4.3 speed.
Lance Zierlein compares him to veteran WR Will Fuller.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $17,461,789 contract that includes a $9,879,483. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
During his three-year college career, Williams recorded 94 receptions for 1,838 yards (19.6 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with ten kickoff returns for 352 yards (35.2 YPR) and two touchdowns.
