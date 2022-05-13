Lions Sign Seven Draft Picks, 12 Undrafted Free Agents

The Detroit Lions announced that they’ve officially signed seven draft picks to contracts on Friday:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Aidan Hutchinson DE Signed 1 Jameson Williams WR Signed 2 Josh Paschal DE 3 Kerby Joseph S Signed 5 James Mitchell TE Signed 6 Malcolm Rodriguez LB Signed 6 James Houston IV LB Signed 7 Chase Lucas CB Signed

The Lions also signed 12 undrafted free agents to contracts including:

RB Greg Bell – San Diego State CB Cedric Boswell – Miami (Ohio) TE Derrick Deese Jr. – San Jose State T Obinna Eze – TCU TE Nolan Givan – Southeastern Louisiana G Kevin Jarvis – Michigan State WR Josh Johnson – Tulsa G Zein Obeid – Ferris State WR Kalil Pimpleton – Central Michigan WR Corey Sutton – Appalachian State DL Demetrius Taylor – Appalachian State CB Jermaine Waller – Virginia Tech

Hutchinson, 21, was a three-year starter at Michigan. He finished second in the voting for the Heisman trophy, was a Consensus All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. The Lions used the No. 2 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to former DE Kyle Vanden Bosch.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $35,713,386 contract that includes a $23,153,372. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his four-year career at Michigan, Hutchinson recorded 156 total tackles, 27.5 for a loss, 17.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, two recoveries and 10 pass deflections in 36 career games.

Williams, 21, is considered among the best receivers available in this year’s draft. He was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021. The Lions traded up and used the No. 12 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Williams needed surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the National Championship Game, but doctors expect the receiver to make a full recovery and retain his sub 4.3 speed.

Lance Zierlein compares him to veteran WR Will Fuller.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $17,461,789 contract that includes a $9,879,483. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his three-year college career, Williams recorded 94 receptions for 1,838 yards (19.6 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with ten kickoff returns for 352 yards (35.2 YPR) and two touchdowns.