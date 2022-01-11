Lions Release Six Players From Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they’ve released WR Geronimo Allison, G Parker Ehinger, TE Nick Eubanks, OT Darrin Paulo, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman and TE Ross Travis from their practice squad.

Allison, 27, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2016. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later signed to their practice squad and eventually promoted to their active roster after Green Bay sustained some injuries at receiver.

Allison re-signed with Green Bay as a restricted free agent in 2019 before departing for a one-year contract with the Lions. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic and was later brought back to the Lions practice squad in 2021.

In 2021, Allison was active for three games but did not register a stat for the Lions.