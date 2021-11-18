Lions Sign WR Geronimo Allison To Practice Squad, Release WR Travis Jonsen

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed WR Geronimo Allison to the practice squad and released WR Travis Jonsen.

#Lions have re-signed WR Geronimo Allison to the practice squad and released WR Travis Jonsen from the practice squad.

Detroit’s practice squad now includes:

LB Tavante Beckett DT Bruce Hector RB Craig Reynolds DB Nickell Robey QB Steven Montez CB Parnell Motley TE Shane Zylstra LB Rashod Berry G Parker Ehinger WR Javon McKinley (Injured) OT Darrin Paulo DT Eric Banks G Tommy Kraemer TE Nick Eubanks WR Tom Kennedy K Aldrick Rosas WR Geronimo Allison

Allison, 27, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2016. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later signed to their practice squad and eventually promoted to their active roster after Green Bay sustained some injuries at receiver.

Allison re-signed with Green Bay as a restricted free agent in 2019 before departing for a one-year contract with the Lions. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic and was later brought back to the Lions practice squad in 2021.

In 2019, Allison appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and caught 34 passes for 287 yards receiving and two touchdowns.