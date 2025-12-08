Lions Signing DB Damontae Kazee To Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the Lions are signing DB Damontae Kazee to the practice squad.

He was most recently with the Browns before being let go, but thanks to Detroit’s injury situation, he could find himself playing sooner rather than later.

Kazee, 32, was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons out of San Diego State back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.68 million contract with the team that included a signing bonus of $288,922.

Kazee played out the final year of his rookie contract and was set to visit with the Lions before deciding to sign with Dallas in 2021.

The Steelers signed Kazee to a one-year deal in 2022 and he returned on another one-year deal each of the following seasons. He caught on with the Browns on a one-year deal for 2025 but was let go during the season.

In 2025, Kazee has appeared in four games for the Browns and recorded no statistics.