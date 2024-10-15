Lions Signing DE Isaiah Thomas

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Lions are signing DE Isaiah Thomas to the active roster off the Bengals’ practice squad.

Detroit needed edge-rushing depth after DE Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending fractured tibia in Week 6.

Thomas, 25, was a seventh-round pick to the Browns out of Oklahoma in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal through 2025.

Thomas was waived coming out of training camp in 2023 and re-signed to Cleveland’s practice squad shortly after. After the season, he re-signed a futures contract with the Browns but was rereleased after camp again in 2024 before signing back with the team’s practice squad.

In 2022, Thomas appeared in 10 games for the Browns and recorded nine total tackles, one sack, two passes defended and a fumble recovery.