Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson Carted Off With Serious Leg Injury

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson suffered what is likely a very serious leg injury during Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Hutchinson was attempting to make a play in the backfield when his leg whipped and struck another player’s leg.

He was surrounded by teammates and Cowboys players before being carted off the field.

Based on video, David Chao believes Hutchinson suffered a tibia/fibula fracture which would obviously end his 2024 season and require surgery that could possibly be performed in Dallas before flying back home.

Hutchinson, 24, was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Lions in the 2022 draft. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $35,713,386 contract that includes a $23,153,372.

There is also a fifth-year option for the Lions to pick up in 2025.

Entering today’s game, Hutchinson had appeared in four games for the Lions and recorded 16 tackles and 6.5 sacks to go along with a forced fumble.

We wish Hutchinson the best in his return from injury.