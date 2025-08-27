Lions Signing S Daniel Thomas

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Lions are signing S Daniel Thomas after the Jaguars released him.

Thomas, 27, was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round out of Auburn in 2020. He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal.

He then re-signed with the Jaguars on a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Thomas appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars, recording 10 total tackles and one fumble recovery.