Lions To Explore Potential Extension For S Kerby Joseph

Lions S Kerby Joseph was selected to All-Pro First Team in 2024 after his best season in the NFL where he led the league in interceptions.

Joseph is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal in 2025 after being selected in the third round of the 2022 draft. Detroit GM Brad Holmes said an extension for Joseph “is on the docket to be explored” this offseason, per Justin Rogers.

According to Rogers, Holmes continued praising Joseph’s fit with the team while explaining how rare it is to have a ball hawk willing to tackle.

Holmes believes Joseph should have also made the Pro Bowl and implied they are trying to get a deal done to keep him in Detroit.

“I don’t know how you don’t make the Pro Bowl with nine interceptions, whatever that is,” Holmes said, via Colton Pouncy. “He’s a Detroit Lion. He fits our culture… We want to keep our good players here.”

Joseph, 24, was a third-round pick to the Lions out of Illinois in the 2022 draft. He signed a four-year, $5 million contract through 2025 with a base salary of $1,138,628 in 2024. He’s set to make a base salary of $3,540,000 in 2025.

In 2024, Joseph started all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 83 total tackles, 12 passes defended and nine interceptions.