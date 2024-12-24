Lions Waive LB David Long, Re-Sign WR Maurice Alexander To PS

The Lions announced on Christmas Eve that they have waived LB David Long and are re-signing WR Maurice Alexander to the practice squad.

Alexander, 27, went undrafted out of Florida International back in 2020.

He was later drafted by the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in February of 2022. The Lions signed Alexander in August of 2022 and he’s bounced on and off their roster since.

In 2024, Alexander has appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded no statistics.