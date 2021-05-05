Lions Waiving RB Kerryon Johnson

The Detroit Lions are waiving RB Kerryon Johnson on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport.

The Lions have D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams as their top-two running backs on their roster and to go along with seventh-round pick Jermar Jefferson. Beyond that, they have Rakeem Boyd and Dedrick Mills at the position.

Johnson, 23, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $6,503,698 rookie contract that included a $2,809,960 signing bonus.

Johnson is owed a base salary of $1,366,867 for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and rushed for 181 yards on 52 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 19 receptions for 187 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.