Lions Will Not Franchise Tag WR Kenny Golladay

According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions will not use the franchise tag on WR Kenny Golladay.

This is a change from how things appeared to be trending the past couple of weeks, as most indications had been that Detroit planned to tag Golladay to continue working on a long-term deal.

The two sides had some talks right before the start of the 2020 season but weren’t able to come to an agreement. The franchise tag would have been in the neighborhood of $16 million guaranteed for the 2021 season.

Now it seems like Golladay is poised to test unrestricted free agency.

Golladay, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.19 million contract and made a base salary of $750,000 for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Golladay appeared in five games for the Lions and caught 20 passes for 338 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

