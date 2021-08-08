Lions Working Out DB Nickell Robey-Coleman

The Detroit Lions are bringing in DB Nickell Robey-Coleman for a workout on Monday, according to Josina Anderson.

Robey-Coleman, 29, wound up signing on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of USC back in 2013. He managed to make the 53-man roster during his rookie season and received a two-year extension in 2015.

However, the Bills cut him loose in 2017 and he later signed a one-year contract with the Rams. From there, Robey-Coleman agreed to a three-year contract worth more than $15.75 million in 2018.

Los Angeles declined to pick up Robey-Coleman’s option last year and he eventually signed on with the Eagles.

In 2020, Robey-Coleman appeared 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 44 tackles, no interceptions, a forced fumble, a recovery and one pass deflection.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.