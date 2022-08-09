Mekhi Becton Has Avulsion Fracture In Kneecap, Likely Out For 2022

According to Mike Garafolo, Jets LT Mekhi Becton has an avulsion fracture of the kneecap. The injury will likely knock him out for the rest of the 2022 season.

Despite initial optimism, things have been trending in this direction for Becton after he went down in practice on Monday.

It’s a rough blow for the Jets and Becton after the former first-round pick went down in Week 1 of last season and missed the entire year. The injury this year is to the same knee, although it’s a different injury.

Becton, 23, was a three-year starter at Louisville and earned second-team All-American honors before being selected by the Jets with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Becton signed a four-year, $18,446,045 rookie contract that included a $10,975,306 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth year for the Jets to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Becton was limited to appearing in just one game for the Jets due to a knee injury.