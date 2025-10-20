Mike Evans Carted Off With Concussion/Shoulder Injury

Bucs WR Mike Evans suffered a concussion/shoulder injury and was carted off of the field.

Tampa Bay quickly ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Evans just returned from a hamstring injury, with the team dealing with multiple injuries to their skill players, this is another huge blow to their offense.

Evans, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million, and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.

Evans made a base salary of $13 million in the final year of his deal and was set to become an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $52 million in 2024.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Evans has appeared in three games for the Buccaneers and recorded 14 catches for 140 yards and one touchdown.

We will have more news on Evans as it becomes available.