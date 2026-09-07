Mike Evans Says Training Camp Injuries Weren’t Significant

49ers WR Mike Evans wasn’t a full participant most of camp due to groin and quad issues, and his presence is even more vital with Ricky Pearsall and Christian Kirk on injured reserve.

Despite the missed practices and soft-tissue injuries, Evans credited the training staff and said none of the injuries were significant. He doesn’t believe and of the injuries would have sidelined him for a regular season game, and knows he has to approach his body differently as an older player.

“The training staff, they did a great job working with me,” Evans said, via the team’s YouTube. “I know I’m an older player. I’ve had probably over a thousand practices, football practices in my life now, so I know what I’m doing out there. They know what they’re doing. They did a good job taking care of me. None of my injuries were significant. If it was a game week, I wouldn’t have missed any time.”

Evans, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million contract and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.

He made a base salary of $13 million in the final year of his deal and was set to become an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $52 million in 2024.

In 2025, Evans appeared in eight games for the Buccaneers and recorded 30 catches on 62 targets for 368 yards and three touchdowns.