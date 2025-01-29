Eagles OC Kellen Moore Lead Candidate For Saints HC Job

Adam Schefter reports that former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy is no longer planning to coach this year and Eagles OC Kellen Moore is now the lead candidate for the HC vacancy in New Orleans.

It is important to note that the Saints have also held second interviews with two other candidates, Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver and Giants OC Mike Kafka.

McCarthy plans to focus on next year’s hiring cycle instead of pursuing the Saints’ job further.

Earlier this week, it was reported the Saints were not as interested in McCarthy as things appeared earlier on.

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reported initial conversations between New Orleans and McCarthy “have not gone well” and people within the organization are “not enamored with the former Cowboys coach.”

Saints GM Mickey Loomis preferred to keep some of the team’s assistant coaches who are under contract, which could be part of the hold-up.

McCarthy, 61, began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 1993 as an offensive quality control coordinator. He bounced around with the Packers, Saints, and 49ers before the Packers hired him as their head coach in 2006.

The Packers made the decision to move on from McCarthy following a disappointing loss to the Cardinals in Week 13 of 2018. He was out of football in 2019 before being hired by the Cowboys in 2020.

McCarthy and the Cowboys were unable to reach an agreement on an extension, which led to the two parties parting ways.

During his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy led the Packers to a record of 125-77-2 (61.8 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2010.

McCarthy posted a record of 49-35 (58.3 percent) in five years with the Cowboys, with three playoff appearances and a 1-3 record in the postseason.

Moore, 36, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State back in 2012. Detroit elected to move on from Moore at the start of the 2015 season and later signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Moore missed the entire 2016 season with a broken ankle but he later returned to Dallas. After being waived in 2017, the Cowboys added him to their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

From there, Moore made the decision to join the Cowboys as their QB coach and end his playing career in 2018. Dallas later promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season and he retained the position through a coaching change.

However, he and McCarthy later elected to mutually part ways and the Chargers hired Moore as offensive coordinator in 2023. Moore joined the Eagles as an offensive coordinator when the Chargers hired HC Jim Harbaugh before the 2024 season.

In 2024, the Eagles ranked No. 7 in points per game, No. 8 in yards per game, No. 29 in passing yards and No. 2 in rushing yards.