Mike Tomlin Mulling Break From Coaching For TV Job?

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio says there’s been increasing chatter that Steelers HC Mike Tomlin could step away from coaching after this season to take a job as a TV analyst.

Florio says there is even some noise that Tomlin has a gig lined up already. Josina Anderson, citing sources, says the possibility of Tomlin leaving for a TV job was known before the season started.

Front Office Sports’ Mike McCarthy writes that Tomlin has long been a target for the networks, with several eyeing him for a lucrative studio analyst role.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport also mentioned the idea of a Tomlin TV hiatus on Sunday before Pittsburgh’s win to clinch the AFC North and a playoff spot.

However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported there is a feeling from many that Tomlin will coach out the remainder of his contract in 2026.

Tomlin is the longest tenured active coach but hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016, which has led to increasing frustrations from the fanbase in Pittsburgh and speculation about his job security.

Tomlin, 53, was hired as the Steelers’ head coach back in 2007 and managed to win a Super Bowl in just his second year with the franchise.

The Steelers have been to two Super Bowls under Tomlin and won once. He also has never had a losing season as an NFL coach.

In total, Tomlin has a career record of 193-114-2 (.628 winning percentage), which includes 13 playoff appearances in 19 seasons. His playoff record is 8-11.

We’ll have more on Tomlin as the news is available.