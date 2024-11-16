Mike Vrabel Expected To Have Choice Of HC Jobs In 2025

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, former Titans HC and current Browns consultant Mike Vrabel wants to be a head coach next season and is expected to have his choice of suitors.

Russini adds that Vrabel was a finalist for the Chargers and Falcons head coaching jobs in the last cycle. She cites the success of physical teams like the Chargers, Chiefs and Eagles as reasons why teams want a coach like Vrabel who can instill those values.

Vrabel, 49, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011 after a 14-year playing career as a linebacker with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs.

After several years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018.

Tennessee opted to fire Vrabel this offseason. He has spent the 2024 season as a personnel consultant with the Browns.

In six years with the Titans, Vrabel has compiled a record of 52-41 with three playoff appearances and a 2-3 playoff record. He was also named the 2021 coach of the year.